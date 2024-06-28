Driving Sense : Issue 3 – Road transport matters

We’ve been very much in demand in recent weeks, including a surprise, yet welcome, request for our Bob Bull to go for dinner with someone with opposing views. You’ll get to read about it in this issue.

The new monthly publication – Driving Sense – has all the content you would expect to see in its predecessor, On the Road, but by publishing monthly, we hope you will enjoy more contemporary news and views from the team at ABD. In this third issue we take a look at:

Bus gates – how did this one make £1million plus in just six months?

Are your Parliamentary Candidates on the side of the motorist?

Fines for those with idling engines.

To read in full, please join ABD and help us help you. You can read the first issue in full for free.