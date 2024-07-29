Driving Sense : Issue 4 – The fight is real

The Transport Reality Group, (ABD MAG & Fair Fuel UK) met, just after the latest general election result, immediately deciding to launch a hard hitting coordinated campaign to raise the driver’s profile.

We’ll be approaching leaders in the motor industry, politics and elsewhere to promote a positive image for vehicle owners; the message will be stark; a 2030 ICE ban will be an economic and social disaster for the UK as will restricting personal mobility. Main measures of the campaign include…

Rebranding ABD as Driving Sense – whilst still retaining the ABD name

Emphasise women will be biggest & most at-risk losers from any concerted personal mobility clampdown

TRG Group members to cooperate, coordinate and work more closely together

Consider targeted use of legal, non-disruptive demonstrations to achieve higher profile & advance our aims

Please join ABD and help us help you.