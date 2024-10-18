Surely it is time to let them know they are going the WRONG WAY

After another fatal accident on a motorway caused by a driver heading the wrong direction, The Alliance of British Drivers urges the

government to adopt the US policy of placing “WRONG WAY” signs half way along each exit slip road such that they are visible only to drivers who have failed to see the “NO ENTRY” signs which are present at the end of most exit slip roads.

The photos in the attached press release, taken from Google Earth, show WRONG WAY signs on the west bound exit slip on Interstate 70, eight miles north of Ellsworth, Kansas.

The WRONG WAY signs give a second warning to any driver who has failed to see the DO NOT ENTER signs at the end of the exit slip.

A close up of the type of sign used in the USA:

ABD chairman, Bob Bull said:

“The exact reason why a driver has headed the wrong way must be determined by the police if possible, but there can be no doubt that the provision of a second warning sign half way along a slip road will reduce the likelihood of such incidents happening again.

Where there are existing signs, such as advance warning of a give way junction or traffic lights, the WRONG WAY signs could be attached to those, meaning the cost of such signage would be minimal.”