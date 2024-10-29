Driving Sense : Issue 7 – Stop the Hammersmith Hatchet on parking rates

Driving Sense, home to The Alliance of British Drivers – we’re more than just motoring matters. We peep behind the curtain of so-called climate concerns, much of which is scaremongering.

We’ve introduced clickable links that will take you to source materials for some articles, there’s audio and video of our appearances in the media, but perhaps the biggest change is the introduction of our very own videos.

Driving Sense editor, Paul Naylor, has been conducting interviews with members of the wider team and you can see and hear the thoughts of Brian Gregory in our series, CHATS.

In this seventh issue we take a look at:

Parking rates – where can you park these days? And why so expensive?

Can the tide turn on the demise of ICE vehicles being banned?

Have your say on fuel duty.

And much more besides…

View online or print it and read it in the comfort of your own home / office. And don’t forget to click those links!

So. Make a brew. Get your favourite biscuits. Sit back and find out what has been happening in the world of motoring – and its impact on YOU…