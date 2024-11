To all ABD members & supporters, we will have a stand at both the Reform UK Newport & Exeter conference events:

Newport venue, Celtic Manor Resort, Caerleon, Newport, November 8th:

https://www.reformparty.uk/reform_uk_welsh_conference_24



Exeter venue, West Point Arena, Clyst St. Mary, Exeter, November 9th:

https://www.reformparty.uk/reform_uk_south_west_conference_24

Come along & see us if you intend to attend either of these events.

Brian Gregory,

Policy Director