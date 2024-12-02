 Skip to main content
ABDDriving Sense

Driving Sense : Issue 8 – Reform UK rallies in Newport and Exeter

By 2nd December 2024No Comments

Driving Sense, home to The Alliance of British Drivers – we’re more than just motoring matters. We peep behind the curtain of so-called climate concerns, much of which is scaremongering.

We’ve introduced clickable links that will take you to source materials for some articles.

In this eighth issue we take a look at:

  • Campaigning – we made appearances in Exeter and Newport.
  • Speed up – driving too slow can kill.
  • Fuel duty frozen – Howard Cox comments.
  • And much more besides…


View online or print it and read it in the comfort of your own home / office. And don’t forget to click those links!

So. Make a brew. Get your favourite biscuits. Sit back and find out what has been happening in the world of motoring – and its impact on YOU…

Leave a Reply