PPM – Pay Per Mile

Owners of EVs are likely to be hit with an unexpected tax in the form of Pay Per Mile (PPM). David Lewis from Driving Sense – The Alliance of British Drivers gives his thoughts on the subject…
Owners of EVs are likely to be hit with an unexpected tax in the form of Pay Per Mile (PPM). David Lewis from Driving Sense – The Alliance of British Drivers gives his thoughts on the subject…
The Alliance of British Drivers
P O Box 1043
Stockton-on-Tees
TS19 1XG
Sign up to our free newsletter
© 2024 ABD. Alliance of British Drivers