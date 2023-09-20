Out of touch PM should ditch ban on petrol and diesel cars completely

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s announcement that the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars is delayed until 2035, Bob Bull, Chairman of the Alliance of British Drivers said:

“This doesn’t go far enough.

“A five year delay doesn’t give the motor industry the stability it needs for long-term planning so prices for internal combustion engine (ICE) cars will still be inflated.

“The Government should ditch the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars completely.

“Petrol and diesel cars are becoming increasingly more efficient and are far more affordable for hardworking people across the country.

“This out of touch Government must start listening to the needs of ordinary people and end their ongoing war on motorists.“