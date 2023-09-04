Fuel Tax Cuts Only Solution To Inflationary Brent Crude Price Rise

Crude oil prices are rocketing, closely followed by road fuel prices. Fuel cost is one of the biggest drivers of inflation if not the biggest driver as everything we buy has to be transported. If the government want to stand any chance of meeting their inflation targets they have to slash fuel taxes immediately

ABD spokesman …. Said: “Rishi Sunak recently claimed to be a friend of the driver. This is a chance for him to demonstrate he is no longer beholden to the eco lobby, avoid the errors of the past and do the the right thing to stop inflation in it’s tracks”.