Driving Sense : Issue 5 – 25 days in

Just a few weeks into this Labour administration, and motorists of the UK appear to be as vilified as ever. Why must we continue to bear the brunt of taxation? You can bet that the forthcoming budget will give us further issues to dwell on.

For now, we focus on the scrapping of road projects, the ridiculous HS2 debacle, reintroduction of old rail lines, ludicrous fines, EV negativity and so much more…

Driving Sense has all the content you would expect to see in its predecessor, On the Road, but by publishing monthly, we hope you will enjoy more contemporary news and views from the team behind it – Driving Sense: The Alliance of British Drivers.

In this fifth issue we take a look at:

Oil – why it is so important to us all

Road pricing – is pay-by-the-mile on its way?.

The ICE demise in 2030? 2035? Ever?

And there’s more besides.