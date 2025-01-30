Driving Sense : Issue 10 – Blackwall Tunnel charges – MP launches a campaign

Driving Sense, home to The Alliance of British Drivers – we’re more than just motoring matters. We peep behind the curtain of so-called climate concerns, much of which is scaremongering.

We’ve introduced clickable links that will take you to source materials for some articles.



In this tenth bumper issue we take a look at:

Ludicrous tunnel charges

Big Brother and Robocop are in town

E-scooter collisions

Neighbour complains over EV charging

And much more besides…



View online or print it and read it in the comfort of your own home / office. And don’t forget to click those links!



So. Make a brew. Get your favourite biscuits. Sit back and find out what has been happening in the world of motoring – and its impact on YOU…

…and may we be among the first to wish you a Happy Valentines Day.