Driving Sense : Issue 10 – Blackwall Tunnel charges – MP launches a campaign

Driving Sense, home to The Alliance of British Drivers – we’re more than just motoring matters. We peep behind the curtain of so-called climate concerns, much of which is scaremongering.
We’ve introduced clickable links that will take you to source materials for some articles.
In this tenth bumper issue we take a look at:
- Ludicrous tunnel charges
- Big Brother and Robocop are in town
- E-scooter collisions
- Neighbour complains over EV charging
- And much more besides…
View online or print it and read it in the comfort of your own home / office. And don’t forget to click those links!
So. Make a brew. Get your favourite biscuits. Sit back and find out what has been happening in the world of motoring – and its impact on YOU…
…and may we be among the first to wish you a Happy Valentines Day.