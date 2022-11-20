London Mayor Should Come Clean About Charging Plans

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has suddenly convened a meeting of the Greater London Assembly on 17 November. The aim is to rubber-stamp his ambitions to bring in “road user charging schemes” including making the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) London-wide. [1]

Using the cover of the fallout from the Chancellor’s Statement, the Mayor seeks to push ahead with his deeply flawed plans. His claims of ‘thousands of deaths each year from air pollution’ don’t add up – they are not real people but a contrived figure. Despite being holier-than-thou on air quality, he plans yet another large New Year’s firework display. [2]



The Mayor has no clear mandate from his last Manifesto, or from his recent ULEZ consultation. A whistleblower revealed that his plans were deeply unpopular, with 66% against and only 24% for. [3]

His consultation is of dubious legality, as it withheld essential information from the public on the money he would make and the substantial costs. His own consultants’ report showed that his plans would disadvantage many Londoners, but also let slip his assumption of having full London-wide road pricing in place by 2026. [4]



The Mayor must come clean over whether his consultation was ever for real and if decisions had been made in advance regardless of due process. A Transport for London webpage seen earlier in the year has revealed that road user charging systems were already being built: [5]

“London… is now looking to lead the way in introducing a new, more sophisticated type of road pricing. Join TfL now and make this happen. Help us build the next generation road use charging platforms. All being built in the cloud.”



The cash-strapped Mayor is also pushing on under two other pretexts; achieving a fantasy world known as ‘Net Zero’ that can only be achieved through massively disrupting everyone’s lives, and reducing car and motorbike use in London by 27% by 2030 (read: driving people off the road). [6]

The ULEZ consultation revealed many reasons why the Mayor should not go ahead. His failure to release the damning results for a balanced debate is one good reason why Greater London Assembly Members must reject his plans.



[ENDS]

NOTES FOR EDITORS



