£15 trillion cost of Net Zero will only reduce temperature by a fraction of a degree

Net Zero will cost UK tax payers £500 billion per year and under the current government plans, we will be spending £15 trillion to deliver, at best, two-thousandths of a degree reduction in global temperatures, according to a new report.
Analysis by the Alliance of British Drivers shows the UK’s Net Zero approach costs nearly seven times that of a rational, cost-effective adaptation environmental policy.
However, under plans assessed by the World Bank, an adaptation-only climate strategy would cost as little as $70 billion a year for the entire world. Over the next 27 years, this would cost a maximum of $2.7 trillion – as much as seven times less expensive than the UK’s nation specific green agenda.
The UK government is planning to charge every household just under £20,000 per year for the “privilege” of diminished energy supplies, more expensive commodities, and a complete withdrawal of many normal, everyday items. Net Zero will, by design, negatively affect the public’s quality of life.
The ABD point to a selection of government commissioned recommendations for Net Zero that demonstrate the backwards direction of travel:
- Enforcing a 40% reduction in UK road traffic between now and 2050
- Ending all commercial air and sea travel
- Ending all commercial sea freight
- Enforcing the phaseout of domestic and commercial gas heating and cooking
- Enforcing a 50% reduction in meat consumption and adoption of insect-based foods
- Mandating a fourfold increase in use of erratic, unreliable renewables; with no corresponding essential increase in reliable energy sources
- The total phaseout of fossil fuel extraction and use; meaning 6,000 products essential for day-to-day life – including antibiotics and many other life-saving drugs and appliances – will no longer be available
Bob Bull, Chairman of the ABD, said:
“This is further proof that any and all arbitrary Net Zero targets should be scrapped. It is clearly a political project that is not founded upon normal economic or scientific standards, let alone public support.
“Net Zero is a gross mistake that will disproportionally harm those most in need in the United Kingdom. Politicians need to step back from the cliff-edge mentality of environmental doomerism and return to sensible and rational policy making that put the interests of the public first – not vainglorious policies designed for posturing amongst the elite.”