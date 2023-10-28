£15 trillion cost of Net Zero will only reduce temperature by a fraction of a degree

Net Zero will cost UK tax payers £500 billion per year and under the current government plans, we will be spending £15 trillion to deliver, at best, two-thousandths of a degree reduction in global temperatures, according to a new report.

Analysis by the Alliance of British Drivers shows the UK’s Net Zero approach costs nearly seven times that of a rational, cost-effective adaptation environmental policy.

However, under plans assessed by the World Bank, an adaptation-only climate strategy would cost as little as $70 billion a year for the entire world. Over the next 27 years, this would cost a maximum of $2.7 trillion – as much as seven times less expensive than the UK’s nation specific green agenda.

The UK government is planning to charge every household just under £20,000 per year for the “privilege” of diminished energy supplies, more expensive commodities, and a complete withdrawal of many normal, everyday items. Net Zero will, by design, negatively affect the public’s quality of life.

The ABD point to a selection of government commissioned recommendations for Net Zero that demonstrate the backwards direction of travel:

Enforcing a 40% reduction in UK road traffic between now and 2050

Ending all commercial air and sea travel

Ending all commercial sea freight

Enforcing the phaseout of domestic and commercial gas heating and cooking

Enforcing a 50% reduction in meat consumption and adoption of insect-based foods

Mandating a fourfold increase in use of erratic, unreliable renewables; with no corresponding essential increase in reliable energy sources

The total phaseout of fossil fuel extraction and use; meaning 6,000 products essential for day-to-day life – including antibiotics and many other life-saving drugs and appliances – will no longer be available

Bob Bull, Chairman of the ABD, said:

“This is further proof that any and all arbitrary Net Zero targets should be scrapped. It is clearly a political project that is not founded upon normal economic or scientific standards, let alone public support.

“Net Zero is a gross mistake that will disproportionally harm those most in need in the United Kingdom. Politicians need to step back from the cliff-edge mentality of environmental doomerism and return to sensible and rational policy making that put the interests of the public first – not vainglorious policies designed for posturing amongst the elite.”