ABD Launches GoFundMe Campaign To Ensure Motorists Are Heard in Run-Up to Next General Election

The British public is fed up with being hassled, harassed and heavily taxed every time they get behind the wheel of a car.

Rishi Sunak has started to see the light with his decision to delay the ban on conventionally-powered cars but he still has a long way to go. As for Sir Keir Starmer, he should wake up and listen to the voters.

The truth is we don’t need this meddling by ministers. They should let the market decide when and if electric cars become the norm. Motorists should be free to stick with petrol and diesel cars if they wish and free to switch to an electric vehicle when the technology, especially range and the availability of charging points, persuades them that it is time for a change.

The same should apply to LTNs and so-called clean air zones. If local residents don’t want them they should be free to tell the council so and get them removed from their neighbourhood.

We have begun our fight back but we need your support to make sure the voices of motorists are heard. To this end we have launched a GoFundMe campaign. You can find out more by clicking here.

The money from this fundraiser will be used to place ad vans and campaign messages in headline grabbing positions. As we approach the next general election, let’s make sure politicians know how we feel!